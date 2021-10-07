Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 23.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,923,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after purchasing an additional 558,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,616,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after acquiring an additional 208,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

