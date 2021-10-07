Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,613 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

