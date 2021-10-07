Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 285.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 35,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 58.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 81.2% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.