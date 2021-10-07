Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 97,198 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 467.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

