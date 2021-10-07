Profund Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,551,000 after acquiring an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,079,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $712,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

UBER opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

