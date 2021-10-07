ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after buying an additional 76,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.