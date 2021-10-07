ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 40,063 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.