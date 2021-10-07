ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $36,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

FLWS opened at $30.69 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $601,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,846 over the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

