ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,776 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $2,528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 125,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

