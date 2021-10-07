ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 29,373 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 894,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,373 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $30,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,258,000 after purchasing an additional 385,109 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,800,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 337,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 108,641 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

In other Tootsie Roll Industries news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of -0.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.