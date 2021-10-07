ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 382,492 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,492 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,216.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 707,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 654,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

