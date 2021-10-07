ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.79 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

