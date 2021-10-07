ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Holdings Lifted by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAD. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.56. 31,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

