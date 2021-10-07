ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.29

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.29 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

