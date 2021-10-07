ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.36. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 158,168 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

