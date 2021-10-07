Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Prosus alerts:

OTCMKTS:PROSF opened at $77.94 on Monday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.57.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.