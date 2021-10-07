Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 2,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $76.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.71. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

