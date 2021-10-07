Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,764 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,706 ($22.29) to GBX 1,764 ($23.05) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

PRU opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market cap of £39.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.25. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,460.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,472.26.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

