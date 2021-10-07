PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $138.83 Average PT from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,569. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts predict that PTC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

