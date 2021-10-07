Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 565,880 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 733.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $95,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,517.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

