Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

