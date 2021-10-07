Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,860 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

