Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

