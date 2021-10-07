PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $48.05

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.05, but opened at $50.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 5,189 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,400.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

