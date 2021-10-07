Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Keyence Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyence in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s FY2024 earnings at $12.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

Shares of Keyence stock opened at $572.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.17. Keyence has a 12-month low of $437.00 and a 12-month high of $711.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

