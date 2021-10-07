Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Decreased by Piper Sandler

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B&G Foods in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of BGS opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after purchasing an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $8,922,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 131.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 196,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.