Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Lifted by Analyst

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVX. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Chevron stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

