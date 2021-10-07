Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.39 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

