Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

ACC opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

