Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

ESTE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

