Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.45. The company had a trading volume of 52,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

