Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000.

JPUS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.52. 9,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,245. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.