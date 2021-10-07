Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000.

JPUS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.52. 9,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,245. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81.

