Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $91.43.

