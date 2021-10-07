Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.46. 14,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

