Quantitative Advantage LLC Lowers Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,594,000 after acquiring an additional 624,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 570,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 278,090 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 545,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 371,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,505. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.