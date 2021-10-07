Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases Shares of 6,955 Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $37.23.

