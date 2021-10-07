Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $39.84 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,844,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,845,121. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.40. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

