Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 128,201 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 79.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,201 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $22,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cerner by 47.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 128,242 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

