Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 73,005 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 295.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,005 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.54 and its 200-day moving average is $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.90.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

