Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 274.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.01. 14,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,943. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $154.36. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

