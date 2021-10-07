Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QBCRF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of QBCRF remained flat at $$24.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.