Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Holdings Raised by Knott David M

Knott David M boosted its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M owned approximately 0.13% of Quotient Technology worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,279,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after buying an additional 1,908,287 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,511,000 after buying an additional 1,873,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

QUOT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,170. The firm has a market cap of $557.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares in the company, valued at $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QUOT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

