R. H. Seale Sells 62,500 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R. H. Seale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Q2 alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Q2 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Q2 by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.