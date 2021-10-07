Rally (RLY) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $166.49 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00095027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00132075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,212.83 or 1.00319749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.21 or 0.06615863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

