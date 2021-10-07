Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $127.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $117.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,030. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

