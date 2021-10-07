Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry in a year's time courtesy of its robust surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. It reported earnings beat for the fourth straight quarter in the fiscal first quarter, while revenues beat estimates for the second consecutive quarter. Results gained from solid performance across Europe and North America regions and brand strength. Fast recovery across North America and Europe due to the easing of restrictions aided results. Based on strength in digital and improved gross margin outlook with higher AURs and its ability to translate top line growth to operating margin expansion, the company raised its view for fiscal 2022. However, the company expects freight cost inflation, global supply chain pressures and higher marketing costs to remain a drag on margins in fiscal 2022.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

