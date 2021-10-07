Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RANJY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.924 per share. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

