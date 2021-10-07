Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) SVP Peter Kaes Sells 9,629 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $125.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 454,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after acquiring an additional 111,324 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

