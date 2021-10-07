Raymond James Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Outperform

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

