Raymond James Raises PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$17.75 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PREKF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 8,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

